TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOMZ opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.84. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.30.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

