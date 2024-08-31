Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Torrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Torrid stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $688.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.05. Torrid has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Torrid by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 145.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

