Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Total Energy Services stock opened at C$9.54 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$7.36 and a 12-month high of C$10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$370.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.7183601 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In related news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,850 shares of company stock worth $118,250. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.



