TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stake Raised by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,873. The firm has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

