Trademark Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Trademark Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USTB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,459. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.2052 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

