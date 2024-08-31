Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 15,820 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Trademark Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 6.4% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 299,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 25,612 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 384,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,458 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

