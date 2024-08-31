Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Trademark Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMEE. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMEE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. The company had a trading volume of 35,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,376. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

