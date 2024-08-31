Trademark Financial Management LLC Sells 8,933 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Trademark Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises 2.2% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,726,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 439,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter.

SPGP stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.40. 105,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,470. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

