Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes Position in TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF (BATS:NETZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform Systems ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TCW Transform Systems ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,086,000.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:NETZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.38. 2,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.89.

TCW Transform Systems ETF Increases Dividend

TCW Transform Systems ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Transform Systems ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Engine No. 1 Transform Climate ETF (NETZ) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 95.44m in AUM and 25 holdings. NETZ is an actively managed portfolio of US equities that are considered to be driving and benefiting from the energy transformation NETZ was launched on Feb 2, 2022 and is managed by Engine No.

