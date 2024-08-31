TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TransAlta Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TAC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. TransAlta had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.044 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 11.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in TransAlta by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 22.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 2,293.5% in the second quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 439,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

