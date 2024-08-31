Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.14 and traded as high as $12.21. Travelzoo shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 100,398 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $148.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 170.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,039 in the last 90 days. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

