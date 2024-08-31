Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 862,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 37,145 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,270. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

