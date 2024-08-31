TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROOGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TROOPS Price Performance

Shares of TROO stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

