TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TROOPS Price Performance

Shares of TROO stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. TROOPS has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Get TROOPS alerts:

About TROOPS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.