Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $164.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average is $146.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,078,000 after buying an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

