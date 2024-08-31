TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $84.19

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.19 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.11). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.40 ($1.11), with a volume of 627,374 shares.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,057.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.09.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

