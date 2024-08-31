TWFG’s (TWFG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.71.

TWFG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWFG opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $28.98.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $14.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $11.15. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TWFG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Katherine C. Nolan purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan acquired 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Bunch III acquired 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $298,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $515,100.

About TWFG

Get Free Report

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

