U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $5,368,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $963,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.23. 14,262,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

