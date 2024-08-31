Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Up 2.2%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $375.61 and last traded at $374.77. Approximately 414,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 881,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $366.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $356.00 price objective (down previously from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.31. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

