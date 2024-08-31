Ultra (UOS) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $777,498.91 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,205.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00547382 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00036939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071837 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007872 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,741,464 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 384,741,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08855195 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $672,232.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

