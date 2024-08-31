UMA (UMA) Hits Market Cap of $189.05 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One UMA token can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00003892 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $189.05 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,773,884 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,371,126 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

