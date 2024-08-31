Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 501,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $113,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Bank OZK raised its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 74,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $256.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $237.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.