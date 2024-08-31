Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,287. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.06 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

