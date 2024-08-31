Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Unisys Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $382.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Unisys
About Unisys
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Unisys
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.