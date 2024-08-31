Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Unisys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UIS opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Unisys has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $382.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Unisys

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,532,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,076,000 after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,123,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Unisys by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,334,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 162,177 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 0.5% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,304,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 808,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

