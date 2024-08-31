United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

UPS traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $128.55. 4,116,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

