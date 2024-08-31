United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.5% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 92,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 94,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 234.2% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

UPS stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.