United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $141.33. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

