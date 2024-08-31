United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of URI traded up $12.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $741.26. 337,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,286. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.66. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.