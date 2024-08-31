Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE UNM opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

