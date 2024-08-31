USDB (USDB) One Day Volume Tops $4.22 Million

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges. USDB has a market capitalization of $273.16 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 273,125,837 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 273,213,285.36199784. The last known price of USDB is 0.99904216 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $10,827,499.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

