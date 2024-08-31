Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $146.73 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

