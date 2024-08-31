Values Added Financial LLC Buys 92 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $368.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.96 and its 200-day moving average is $353.95. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

