Values Added Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Values Added Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,875 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

