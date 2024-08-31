Values Added Financial LLC Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Values Added Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,327. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $319.32 and its 200-day moving average is $325.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.