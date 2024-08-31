Values Added Financial LLC Sells 259 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Values Added Financial LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.28. The stock has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

