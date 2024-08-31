Values Added Financial LLC Trims Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Values Added Financial LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.05 and a 52-week high of $165.76.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

