Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324,853 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $73,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 35,295 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 123,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 42,388,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,655,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.