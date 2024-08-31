Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 280,062 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.25% of Cameco worth $52,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cameco by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

CCJ traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,940. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

