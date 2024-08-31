Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 283,472 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,472 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.70% of BWX Technologies worth $60,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $29,408,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $16,892,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 442,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,133. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

