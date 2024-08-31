Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 33,589 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CACI International were worth $35,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CACI International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.12. The stock had a trading volume of 61,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

CACI International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

