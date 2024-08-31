Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Leidos worth $68,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in Leidos by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 97.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.51. 1,072,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,344. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $158.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

