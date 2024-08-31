Van ECK Associates Corp Has $101.75 Million Stock Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 830,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,470 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $101,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFRD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Weatherford International Price Performance

WFRD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. 580,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,031. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $82.16 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

