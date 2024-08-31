Van ECK Associates Corp Has $44.63 Million Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,136,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,604 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $44,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,788. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Insider Activity

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,231 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

