Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 977.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $701.35. 3,266,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.28. The company has a market capitalization of $302.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $711.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.