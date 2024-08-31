Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,025,560 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025,560 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Blue Owl Capital worth $109,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on OBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James cut Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.16. 4,019,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $396.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.75%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

