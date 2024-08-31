Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,495,414 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,539,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.70% of Centerra Gold worth $124,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,695. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

