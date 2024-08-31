Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,049,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 1,964,196 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.60% of Transocean worth $80,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,014,318 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $247,741,000 after buying an additional 10,049,077 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $226,641,000 after buying an additional 6,719,483 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,699,389 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $321,941,000 after buying an additional 5,168,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,552,192 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $435,306,000 after buying an additional 4,107,956 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:RIG remained flat at $4.74 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,876,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873,691. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.85. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $10,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

