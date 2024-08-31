Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.