VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

BBH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.13. 2,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,402. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

