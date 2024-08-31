VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance
ANGL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.