VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the July 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

