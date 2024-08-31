VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Position Cut by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after buying an additional 233,244 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDXJ stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

